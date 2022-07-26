One of three charged in connection to Bath County murder appears in court

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the three people charged in connection with a recent murder appeared Tuesday morning in court.
32-year-old Brittany Reed entered a not guilty plea. She is charged with complicity to commit murder.
Officials say the body of 44-year-old Earl Stephens was found inside a home on Adams Road in Owingsville.
42-year-old Christopher Turner is charged with his murder. We're told Turner refused to appear in court from jail Tuesday. A public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
32-year-old Michael Walker is charged with complicity to commit murder. He was excused from his court appearance Tuesday for an unknown reason. A public defender also entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
All three are set to appear in court on August 2 for a preliminary hearing.