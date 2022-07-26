Watch Now
One of three charged in connection to Bath County murder appears in court

LEX 18
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 26, 2022
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the three people charged in connection with a recent murder appeared Tuesday morning in court.

32-year-old Brittany Reed entered a not guilty plea. She is charged with complicity to commit murder.

Officials say the body of 44-year-old Earl Stephens was found inside a home on Adams Road in Owingsville.

42-year-old Christopher Turner is charged with his murder. We're told Turner refused to appear in court from jail Tuesday. A public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

32-year-old Michael Walker is charged with complicity to commit murder. He was excused from his court appearance Tuesday for an unknown reason. A public defender also entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

All three are set to appear in court on August 2 for a preliminary hearing.

