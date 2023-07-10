One Parent Scholar House site director allegedly raped, sexually assaulted 4-year-old child in his office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The site director at One Parent Scholar House has been removed from his position after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child in his office.

27-year-old Adam Wieser is charged with rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first-degree, both charges with a victim under 12 years of age.

According to a citation, Wieser "engaged in sexual intercourse with a 4-year-old victim and subjected the victim to sexual contact." The citation says he touched her inappropriately.

Wieser is a director at the victim's school and the offense occurred in his office in May, the citation says. He was arrested Friday.

An interview was conducted with Wieser and he denied the allegations, according to the citation.

Community Action Council sent a press release regarding Wieser's charges and his employment with the agency: