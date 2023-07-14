One person arrested in connection with Whitney Avenue homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested in connection with the death of 31-year-old Stacey Marshall on July 13.

According to police, 33-year-old Courtney Wrenn was arrested Friday and is facing several charges.

During the investigation, police discovered that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

He is charged with the following:

murder

first-degree burglary

first-degree wanton endangerment

possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Wrenn is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

