LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities have one person in custody after a police chase on I-75 spanned through multiple Kentucky counties.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office tells LEX 18 the chase started Wednesday morning near exit 87 in Richmond. It ended around mile marker 41 in London, and authorities say no one was hurt.

The suspect involved is now in custody. The sheriff's office says Kentucky State Police is the lead agency investigating what happened.