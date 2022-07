LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington Sunday night, according to Lexington Police.

Police said it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Hedgewood Court.

When officers arrived, they found one victim who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blue Grass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.