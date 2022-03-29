One person injured in late-night shooting on Kees Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in the hospital after a late-night shooting Monday on Kees Road, near Russell Cave Road.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found the gunshot victim outside an apartment complex.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on any suspects, witnesses, or a motive. No one else was hurt.

Police describe this as an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020. Submit an anonymous tip here.

