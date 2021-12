LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Village Square Apartments.

Police say the shooting happened at around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the scene on Village Drive, they found the person with a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Authorities say it's still an active investigation, but at this time, police do not have any information for a suspect.

If you have any information, call police.