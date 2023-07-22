One person injured in shooting on Charles Avenue and Elm Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is injured after a shooting on Charles Avenue and Elm Street, which is close to the Lexington Cemetery.

Police say officers were called to the area at around 6:05 p.m. for a shots fired call with a possible victim. When they got to the scene, they found a person who was injured and taken to the hospital. It's unclear if the person's injuries are life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and the road remains closed. Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on what happened, call police.