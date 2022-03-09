One person shot on Chase Place, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Chase Place, which is not far from New Circle Road and Clays Mill Road.

Officers responded to a call for assault with a firearm. Upon arrival, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified, but their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

According to officials, the suspect and the victim do have a relationship.

This is a developing story, stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.