One suspect arrested in connection with Alexandria Drive homicide in Dec. 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jose Andrade, 33, was arrested in Washington State in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred December 25, 2019 at an apartment on Alexandria Drive.

He is charged with murder and is currently lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Lexington Police Department officers responded to a shooting at an apartment on the 1300-block of Alexandria Drive around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Inside the apartment, a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Bertin Garcia-Jimenez.