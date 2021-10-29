One teen killed, another injured in shooting, crash near Lexington Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington officials are investigating after they found one person dead and another injured inside a flipped vehicle around 9 p.m. Thursday night on Price Road near Lexington Cemetery.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified Sergio Villarados, 17, as the victim in the shooting and crash. He died from a gunshot wound.

Police say the other person inside the vehicle suffered from a gunshot wound that is non-life-threatening. This person was taken to the hospital.

Officials did note that this happened around the same time they responded to shots fired nearby at Breathitt Avenue, though they stress that it's not clear if the two situations are related.

Part of Price Road was shut down overnight as crews worked the scene, but it is has since reopened.

If you believe you have helpful information, reach out to Lexington Police at (859)258-3600 or click here to find out how to leave an anonymous tip.