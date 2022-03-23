Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One woman injured in Centre Parkway shooting

police caution tape.jpg
Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 06:41:29-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex off Centre Parkway, which is near Tates Creek, around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they found the shooting victim inside her apartment. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The scene has been cleared. Details are still limited right now. No one is in custody and police have not yet identified a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020. Submit an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Register to Win!

Contests

Register to Win!