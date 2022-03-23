One woman injured in Centre Parkway shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex off Centre Parkway, which is near Tates Creek, around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they found the shooting victim inside her apartment. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The scene has been cleared. Details are still limited right now. No one is in custody and police have not yet identified a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020. Submit an anonymous tip here.

