LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two teenagers were shot downtown at East High and North Mill.

Around 11:20 p.m. downtown officers heard gunshots, shortly after a victim approached officers at Fifth-Third pavilion. The scene of the gunfire was High street and Mill street.

The teenagers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police found shell casings and a car that was hit by bullets but no one was inside. No word on a suspect at this time.