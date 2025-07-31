Owingsville man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of child, police report

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Owingsville Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

According to police, they responded to a home in Owingsville on Wednesday evening and interviewed the child, along with getting statements from others at the home.

Police say they identified the suspect as 25-year-old Johnathan Anderson and located him at a business in the city limits.

After an interview with Anderson, police say they eventually got him "to admit he had sexually abused the child."

Anderson was arrested and taken to Rowan County Detention Center, where he is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12, according to police.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.