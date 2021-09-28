Paris Police Department issues warning after possible attempted kidnapping of a child

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Paris Police Department wants parents to be on alert after a possible attempted kidnapping involving a child.

Police say they responded to the Thoroughbred Acres area Tuesday to investigate the incident. The vehicle of the driver involved was described as a dark blue or black mid-size SUV. The driver slowly passed the home while the child was at the end of her driveway.

Officers say the vehicle stopped and backed up to her home, and a white male exited the passenger seat. He is described as balding with a gray shirt. The child ran back into her home during that time.

Police searched the area and couldn't find anyone. They believe it was an isolated incident but say the public should contact them if any suspicious vehicles are in their neighborhoods at any time.

"The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we want parents to stress to the students to be aware of their surroundings and refrain from phone use until they are on the bus," wrote Chief Myron Thomas with the Paris Police Department.

Police also recommend using social media to report serious events after contacting police to make others aware of what is happening.

If you have any information, contact Paris Police Dispatch at (859) 987-2100 and follow prompts (emergencies are still best with 911).