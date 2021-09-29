Parole deferred for Ronald Exantus, man convicted in attack that killed 6-year-old Versailles boy

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Parole Board decided this month not to release a man convicted in an attack that killed a 6-year-old Versailles boy in 2015, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Ronald Exantus, 38, was found guilty but mentally ill in 2018 of two counts of second-degree assault. This guilty verdict comes in connection with an attack that resulted in the stabbing death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton in his home.

During a review of his file this week, the parole board decided to defer his eligibility for release another two years, spokeswoman Kentucky Department of Corrections Lisa Lamb said Wednesday. After 24 months, the board will review his file again and decide whether to release him or defer the possibility of parole again.

Logan Tipton was asleep in his Versailles home, along with his father and his four siblings, when Exantus entered the home in 2015. Exantus was charged at the time with murder, burglary, and two counts of assault. Exantus attacked Logan's father and sisters when they tried to protect him, police said at the time.

Exantus, an Indianapolis nurse, was in a state of psychosis at the time of the attack, his defense said at trial.

The 2018 jury found Exantus not guilty of murder and burglary by reason of insanity.