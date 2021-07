JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after being hit by a car in the southbound lane of US 27 near Brannon Road, according to Nicholasville Police.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

The reconstruction unit is investigating the hit-and-run death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.