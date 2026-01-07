Perry County man arrested for allegedly trying to meet teen for money

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to meet with a 17-year-old on Jan. 5 at a Perry County shopping center.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe that Greg Sizemore had arranged to meet the juvenile at the Grand View Plaza Shopping Center and "exchange money for sexual activities."

The sheriff's office says that Sizemore was met at the scene by Captain Jessie Day, who arrested him.

Sizemore, according to the sheriff's office, was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail and charged with the following:



custodial interference (attempt);

procurring or promoting use of minor by electronic means (attempt);

human trafficking- comm sex activity victim less than 18 years old (attempt).

The case remains under investigation by Capt. Day.