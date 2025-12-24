Perry County man arrested in connection to Christmas Eve gas station shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 36-year-old Perry County man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a gas station early Christmas Eve morning, officials reported.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office detailed that Shannon Petram Abbaspour of Chavies was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. at his home by deputies on Wednesday. He faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, and discharging a firearm across a public road.

The shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. at the former TNT gas station on Kentucky Highway 28, which is now operated by Perry Foods. Officials said the store was shot into three times by a passenger in an SUV.

During the investigation, deputies located the vehicle's operator, who told authorities that Abbaspour advised her to stop in front of the store. He then proceeded to allegedly fire shots from the vehicle into the store, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies in Perry County continue to investigate the shooting.