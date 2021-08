LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person has died after a shooting off Pemberton Lane.

Police say they were called to a shots fired incident shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Once they arrived at the scene, police located a victim. The person was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are considering this a homicide.

If you have any information on the shooting, call police.