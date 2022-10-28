Person in hospital after shooting at Raintree Apartments on N. Locust Hill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person was taken to the hospital after Lexington police responded to a scene at Raintree Apartments on N. Locust Hill for a report of shots fired around 11 a.m. Friday.

A male victim was located on scene suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital.

According to police, the suspect fled before officers arrived.

This is the second time police responded to shots fired in the area within several hours.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the apartment complex around 3 a.m. Friday and found a victim with a gunshot wound in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.