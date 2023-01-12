Person injured after shooting on Angliana Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shooting is being investigated by Lexington police after someone showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a parking lot in the 500 block of Angliana Avenue for shots fired. No one was located at the scene, but a male victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.