LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person is in the hospital after being shot Monday night in downtown Lexington.

Police report someone was shot in their car on W. Short Street near Lexington Opera House right before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim, who is confirmed to be an adult, was inside their car when they were shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There's also no information about a suspected shooter.

There have been at least 60 shootings in Lexington this year, not including deadly shootings. Many of these shootings are still open investigations.

Lexington police ask that anyone who has information on last night's shooting, or any shooting that has happened this year, can leave an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.