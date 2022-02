LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police say they got a call at around 1:18 p.m. about a person with a gunshot wound on Hollow Creek Road. Officers located the male when they got to the scene.

Officials say another male in a black hoodie fled in a silver or gray passenger vehicle in an unknown direction.

If you have any information, call police.