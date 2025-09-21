Pike County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after search yields large quantity of illegal substances

HARDY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pike County man was arrested after a large amount of drugs were found during a search of a home in the Hardy community, according to the Kentucky State Police.

35-year-old James Hardesty from Hardy was arrested after troopers searched the house and seized approximately 23.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, 192 grams of suspected fentanyl, six ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 35 bottles of 300mg liquid THC, and 2,162 THC edible dosage units, according to a release.

KSP also says that drug paraphernalia, 22 firearms, and approximately $1,500 in cash were located.

Hardesty is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree (fentanyl), trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree (hallucinogen), trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a legend drug, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.