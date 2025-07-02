Pike County man charged with attempted murder, KSP reports

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a Pike County man is charged with attempted murder following a shooting that happened on June 30.

According to KSP, they responded to West 5th Street, where they found a man who had been shot.

KSP says that an investigation reveals that 44-year-old George Standifur entered a home with a firearm and made threats towards the homeowner and his family.

According to KSP, the homeowner discharged a firearm, striking Standifur and forcing him out of the home.

KSP says Sandifur was later found in an alley near the home and was still armed. For several hours, troopers made negotiations before finally taking him into custody.

According to KSP, Sandifur was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Standifur, according to KSP, was booked in the Pike County Detention Center and charged with the following:



attempted murder;

first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer;

third-degree terroristic threatening;

resisting arrest;

second-degree disorderly conduct;

menacing;

alcohol intoxication in a public place.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.