Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pineville woman charged with 2nd-degree animal cruelty after kittens found in box on roadside

mugshot template .png
Bell County Detention Center
mugshot template .png
Posted
and last updated

PINEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in Bell County was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree animal cruelty after police report that she allegedly left a box of kittens on the side of the road.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office detailed that at around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy received a Facebook message from a woman regarding a box of cats that were reportedly left on the roadside on Belcher Road.

Officials added that a photo of the boxed kittens were posted on Facebook by a man who lives in the area. He reportedly said that, while he was on his way to a meeting on Monday evening, he found the kittens and attempted to catch them after they escaped the box. However, officials added his attempt to catch them was unsuccessful.

The woman who sent the message to the deputy on Tuesday, said that she was able to recover six kittens. Officials noted that the box had a label on it with the name and address of 43-year-old Jessica Belcher.

At around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the deputy went to the home listed on the box and found Belcher. After a conversation, the deputy arrested Belcher and she was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18