Police: 1 in custody, 1 seriously injured in early morning shooting on Newtown Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that they are investigating an early morning shooting on Friday on Newtown Pike.

According to police, they responded to the 300 block of Newtown Pike around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a "shooting with a victim."

When arriving at the scene, police say they found a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, police say they located a suspect, and they were taken into custody.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.

