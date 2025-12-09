Police: 1 person arrested after shots fired at officers during pursuit in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reports that one person has been arrested after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit overnight Tuesday near Stamping Ground.

According to police, around 3:00 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Paynes Depot and the Bypass, but the driver refused to comply and fled.

Police say that officers pursued the vehicle towards Stamping Ground, and during the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple shots at officers, striking and disabling the lead patrol unit.

According to police, an extensive manhunt followed. With assistance from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, and the Lexington Police Department's helicopter, the suspect was located and taken into custody without further incident.

Police say that no injuries were reported.