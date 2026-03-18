Police: 12 juveniles face charges after fight at City County Park in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department reported that 12 juveniles are facing criminal charges after a physical altercation at City County Park in Nicholasville was captured on video.

Nicholasville police said the recorded footage depicts what it describes as violent and disorderly conduct involving the group.

According to Nicholasville police, all 12 juveniles identified in the investigation will face criminal charges and will also be banned from all parks for one year.

The department said it is committed to keeping parks safe for all visitors and that the conduct shown in the video will not be tolerated.

Police are urging parents to talk to their children about behavior in public parks and the consequences that can follow.