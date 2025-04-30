Police: 2 reportedly stolen bikes worth nearly $14,000 recovered in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Columbia Police Department says two reportedly stolen mountain bikes were recovered on Tuesday.

According to police, they received reports of the bikes being taken on Monday from the Lindsey Wilson College campus.

Police say that on Tuesday, an officer on patrol observed two juveniles riding mountain bikes at the intersection of West Frazier Avenue and Bluegrass Drive.

According to police, one of them matched the description of the reported stolen bike, and once the victim was contacted, they confirmed it belonged to them, along with the other one belonging to a classmate.

Police say that the bikes had sustained damage and have an estimated value of nearly $14,000.