Police ask for public's help finding a Lexington porch pirate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers asked the public for information after video captured an individual taking a package from the porch of a home in the 200 block of Stone Avenue in January.

Police reported that on Jan. 22 someone contacted them regarding a theft. The person told police that an "unknown subject" took a package from the porch of his home.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his 30s, wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.