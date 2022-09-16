Police asking for help identifying people accused of starting fire, flipping car on State Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying several people wanted for questioning for criminal activity on State Street.

Police say officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, 2022, after large crowds began forming in the streets following UK Football's win over Florida. Before officers arrived, a fire was started in the roadway, and a vehicle was overturned.

Detectives reviewed video footage from the night and need the public's help identifying the people involved.

If you have any information, including knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage, contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com [bluegrasscrimes], or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com [www].