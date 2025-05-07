Watch Now
Police asking for help identifying person caught on camera driving car into building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are asking for help in identifying a person who they say was caught on camera driving a car into a building on March 30.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 100 block of Contract Street for a non-injury collision just after 8:00 p.m.

Police say that after reviewing security cameras in the area, "it appears an unknown subject intentionally drove a vehicle into the building, causing structural damage."

Lexington Police Department Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.

