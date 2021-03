LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

Officials said they found the victim dead when they arrived at the intersection of Bryanwood Parkway and Bryan Station Road at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no vehicle description at this time and the victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lexington police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.