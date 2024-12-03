Police chase in Lexington on Tuesday leads to 4 arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they have arrested four people after a chase that started in the area of Russell Cave Road after an attempted traffic stop at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that a vehicle fled from the attempted traffic stop, and a helicopter that was already in the air followed the vehicle to where it parked in Woodland Park. Once parked three people got out and ran. Two were arrested but a third got away.

The helicopter then followed the third person, who was picked up in another vehicle. The helicopter then followed that vehicle to Folkstone, where it was parked in a driveway.

Officers then arrested two people at the home where the car was parked, and those people, police say, will be charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Police added that six firearms were also recovered.