Police: Covington teen charged with attempted murder after 12-year-old shot, critically injured

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Covington teen has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting Sunday evening that left a 12-year-old critically injured in northern Kentucky.

According to the Covington Police Department, they responded to the 4300 block of McKee Street in the Latonia neighborhood just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

Police said when arriving on the scene, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the child was taken by EMS to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police reported Monday around 3:00 a.m., that 19-year-old Jayden Marsh was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

Police say Marsh is booked in the Kenton County Detention Center, and the child remains in critical condition.