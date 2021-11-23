Police: Drunk driver caused around $100,000 worth of damage at Nicholasville cemetery

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at a local cemetery after driving through it while drunk, police say.

The man, identified in his arrest citation as Thomas Garner, is accused of driving through the Maple Grove Cemetery on Friday night and damaging several headstones in the process. Police say one of the headstones damaged was worth roughly $25,000 and the cost for repairs "could exceed $100,000."

LEX 18

The citation states that when officers got to the scene, Garner was found in his truck at the cemetery and was trying to drive off in his truck, which was heavily damaged.

The officer who made the complaint says Garner was "very unsteady" on his feet and noticed a strong smell of alcohol and was slurring his words. He allegedly told officers several times that he was "f*cking drunk" and when asked if he was hurt, he responded with "f*ck you, arrest me."

Viewer provided photo

The arrest citation says Garner demanded a breathalyzer test and his BAC was .222. He said he knew it was "over."

Garner was transported to the Jessamine County Detention Center. He's charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving.