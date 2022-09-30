Police find gunshot victim on Polo Club Blvd. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is recovering after police found him with a gunshot wound in Lexington.

Officers got the call just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Polo Club Boulevard, not far from where Man O' War connects to the interstate.

When officers responded to that shots fired call, they found the victim, and he was taken to the hospital by the fire department. We're told his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.