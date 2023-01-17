Police: Former Valvoline employee fires shots at company's headquarters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Valvoline employee was arrested Tuesday morning after firing shots at the company's headquarters.

Lexington police received a call at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at Valvoline Headquarters.

Police say an ex-employee, identified by police as Juan Ramos, entered the building and tried to steal a TV, but was told to leave. He then went across the street and fired six shots, according to police. No one was hurt and there is no property damage. The suspect was later arrested on Palumbo Drive.

Fayette County Detention Center

Ramos is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment. He's being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.