Police: Gunshot victims involved in crash after leaving shooting scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two gunshot victims were involved in a car crash after leaving the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in Lexington, police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:15 p.m. on Colchester Drive in the Winburn area.

When officers arrived, witnesses at the scene said they believed the victims already left the area.

A short time later police received a report of a noninjury crash involving two vehicles on Virginia Drive and Limestone Street.

Police found two gunshot victims inside one of the vehicles. One victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incidents are connected but said it is too early to be certain.

The victims' names have not been released and there is no information on the shooter at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.