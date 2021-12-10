Police: Harlan County student charged with 26 counts of terroristic threats

HARLAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harlan County student was charged with 26 counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree (Class D felony) on Friday.

According to the Harlan County Sheriff's office, the student's charge came after an extensive investigation conducted by Harlan County school administration, Harlan County Safe Schools Director, and the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Students at Harlan County High School shared information with the sheriff's office on December 9.

This information was then presented to a court-designated worker and the Harlan County Attorney's office.

The student was then taken into custody in Harlan and transported to Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.