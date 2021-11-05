Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Homicide investigation underway on West Main Street

items.[0].videoTitle
Homicide investigation underway downtown Lexington/W. Main Street
homicide investigation shooting downtown lexington.jpg
Posted at 7:03 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 07:12:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning at a house on West Main Street.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, which they say occurred upstairs of a business establishment.

Around the same time, a man arrived at UK Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say it's possible that both incidents are tied together.

"None of these should have happened. Just personally, I feel that no one should take the life of another person. There are ways of working things out other than violence," said Fayette County Coroner Gary W. Ginn, who was at the scene this morning.

Police do not expect traffic to be impacted by the investigation in this area.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps