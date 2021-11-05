Police: Homicide investigation underway on West Main Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning at a house on West Main Street.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide, which they say occurred upstairs of a business establishment.

On the 700th block of west Main Street in Lexington where a death investigation is underway. Coroner is in scene. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/045mfBs7qs — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) November 5, 2021

Around the same time, a man arrived at UK Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say it's possible that both incidents are tied together.

Update: Death investigation on West Main downtown Lex is now being looked at as a homicide. Coroner Ginn tells me it should have never happened. @LEX18News — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) November 5, 2021

"None of these should have happened. Just personally, I feel that no one should take the life of another person. There are ways of working things out other than violence," said Fayette County Coroner Gary W. Ginn, who was at the scene this morning.

Police do not expect traffic to be impacted by the investigation in this area.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.