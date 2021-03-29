Police identify suspect in connection with January murder on Alumni Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have identified a suspect in connection with the man who was found shot to death inside of his Alumni Drive apartment in January.

Police said 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay shot and killed 26-year-old Bryan D. Green at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Eastridge Apartments.

A murder warrant has been issued for Clay's arrest.