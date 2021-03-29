Menu

Police identify suspect in connection with January murder on Alumni Drive

Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 29, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have identified a suspect in connection with the man who was found shot to death inside of his Alumni Drive apartment in January.

Police said 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay shot and killed 26-year-old Bryan D. Green at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Eastridge Apartments.

A murder warrant has been issued for Clay's arrest.

Anyone with information about Clay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

