Lexington police identify suspect in Walden Drive bank robbery

Lexington Police Department
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have identified a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that happened Monday at 5/3rd Bank on Walden Drive.

Authorities responded to 5/3 Bank at 10:11 a.m. on Monday after a reported bank robbery. Officers were told the suspect had a gun and handed the employee a note demanding money.

Police say the employee complied and the suspect got away with "a small amount of money."

41-year-old Jonathan Richardson has been identified as the suspect. Investigators are asking anyone with information about Richardson's whereabouts to contact the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Richardson is considered armed and dangerous, and the public should call the Lexington Police Department if they locate him.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

