Police: Inmate charged with assault after beating another man to death inside Jessamine Co. jail

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man being held in the Jessamine County Detention Center has died after an assault, according to Nicholasville police.

The name of the man has not been released, but police said that he died of his injuries Wednesday.

Adam Duff, 34, was charged on March 18 with first-degree assault and tampering with evidence after the attack on the man, according to police and court records.

Duff was caught on a security camera in the Jessamine County Detention Center slamming another inmate into a wall inside a cell, according to his citation. Police accuse Duff of then choking the inmate, slamming him on a bed, and punching him in the face until he was unconscious. After that, the Duff allegedly continued to "stomp" the victim, and dragged him into a shower, according to the citation.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with a brain bleed and was considered to be in "grave" condition, according to the March 18 citation.

Nicholasville police said that Duff's charges will be amended in the next few days.