Police investigate ATM tampering incidents in Clark County

CLARK CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Clark County police are investigating a string of ATM tampering incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Officers responded to an alarm on Saturday and discovered a damaged ATM at the scene.

Early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m., the same alarm was triggered again. When police arrived, they spotted a suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

A short pursuit ensued, ending when the suspect vehicle crashed near Thoroughbred Plaza. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and booked as "John Doe." However, a passenger in the vehicle managed to escape.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call Clark County dispatch at 859-745-7400.

