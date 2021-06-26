Lexington Police investigate two armed robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Circle K on Buckhorn Drive and the CVS on Old Todds Road were robbed at gunpoint between 2:30 and 3 this morning. Police believe it to be the same man and that he may have had another man with him. He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say he was wearing a black and white Nike hoodie and armed with a handgun. During the 2:30 Circle K robbery, the man appeared alone, then at 3 a.m. he seemed to have another man with him while robbing CVS.

The second man was reportedly wearing a blue shirt. Both men had their faces covered.

The K-9 unit responded to both scenes to search for the men. No one was hurt during the robberies.

If you have any info about either the shootings or the robberies that can help Lexington police, you're asked to call them.