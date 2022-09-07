Police investigating attempted kidnapping, assault in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating an attempted abduction.

Police say officers were called to Bargain Hunt on Clays Mill Road at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. A woman told officers a man she just met hurt her with an unknown weapon while inside his vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the two meeting in the first place.

Police have limited information on the suspect. All they know is the man was driving a maroon-colored SUV. It's being investigated as an attempted kidnapping and assault case.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.