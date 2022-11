LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that occurred just before 3:00 a.m.

Police responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road after receiving a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.